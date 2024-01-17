Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.