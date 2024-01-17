Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of O stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

