Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 2,885 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

