Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

