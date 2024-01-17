Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $277.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.41 and a 1-year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

