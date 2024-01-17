Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
ICLN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
