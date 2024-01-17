Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

