Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

