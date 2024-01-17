Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $280,000 Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 167,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

