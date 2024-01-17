Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $301,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

