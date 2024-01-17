Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

