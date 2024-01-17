Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

