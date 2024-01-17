Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $265,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

