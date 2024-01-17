Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $294,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

