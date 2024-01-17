Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

