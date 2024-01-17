Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $761.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $453.65 and a 52 week high of $801.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

