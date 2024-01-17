Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $141,000 Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $49,237,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $49,695,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

