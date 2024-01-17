Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Movado Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.5 %

MOV stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $613.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.34%.

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.