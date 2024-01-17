Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

