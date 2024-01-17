Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.34.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

