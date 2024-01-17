Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

