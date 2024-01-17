Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 309 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

