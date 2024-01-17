Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,144 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 11.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 41.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

