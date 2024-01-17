Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 803 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.