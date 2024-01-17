Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 907 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

