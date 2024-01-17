Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $347,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 515,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

