Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $86,000 Position in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Startek Stock Performance

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Startek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Startek, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Startek in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Startek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Startek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

