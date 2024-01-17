Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 80,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

