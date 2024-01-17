Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

CNSL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

