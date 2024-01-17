Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNSL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
