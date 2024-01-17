Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$0.65 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJR.B. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

CJR.B stock opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

