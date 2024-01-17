Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.50. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $167.31 and a one year high of $568.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

