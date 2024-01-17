Critical Contrast: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Humacyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($1.68) -0.40 Humacyte $1.57 million 169.55 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -2.95

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AlloVir has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.4% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 2 3 1 0 1.83 Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75

AlloVir currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,698.51%. Humacyte has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 201.56%. Given AlloVir’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -80.17% -64.20% Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40%

Summary

Humacyte beats AlloVir on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.