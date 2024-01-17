Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.81. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Crocs stock opened at $100.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 26,800.0% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

