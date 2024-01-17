Currency Exchange International (CXI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th.
Currency Exchange International Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CXI opened at C$24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.82. The company has a market cap of C$160.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78. Currency Exchange International has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Currency Exchange International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Currency Exchange International
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.