Currency Exchange International (CXI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE:CXI opened at C$24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.82. The company has a market cap of C$160.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78. Currency Exchange International has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

