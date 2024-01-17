Dame Carolyn Fairbairn Acquires 35,000 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($133,604.78).

Tesco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 302.30 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 240.40 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 303.70 ($3.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.01. The stock has a market cap of £21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

