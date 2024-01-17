Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $259.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $226.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

