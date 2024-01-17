Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Down 4.7%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 38,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 27,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
