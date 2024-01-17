Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $11.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $9.19 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

