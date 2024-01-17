Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $41,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $80.27.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

