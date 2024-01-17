Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,118.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 397,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 379,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 219.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 85,566 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 121.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 310,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 169,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DAL opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

