Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Dno Asa Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

