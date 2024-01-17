Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $34.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

