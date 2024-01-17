Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $802.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

