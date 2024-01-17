EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.68. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $152.45 and a one year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

