Eight Capital Boosts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$21.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE opened at C$10.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.87. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.87.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

