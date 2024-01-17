Elevance Health (ELV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ELV opened at $473.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $173,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Elevance Health by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.