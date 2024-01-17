EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

