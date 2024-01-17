EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

