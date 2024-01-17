Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $493.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

