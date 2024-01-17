essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46). 70,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 150,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of £22.84 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.56.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

